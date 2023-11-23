Brian Jonestown Massacre cancel Australian tour following onstage fight

The Brian Jonestown Massacre were set to perform another sold out show the next day

The Brian Jonestown Massacre abruptly cancelled the rest of their Australian tour after a riot broke out during their Melbourne concert.

The remaining leg of the 11-date tour of the American rock band was scheduled to wrap-up Friday night, November 24, at University of Wollongong UniBar, in New South Wales, with The Laurels in support.

Eight of those shows were sell-outs, including the scrapped dates Wednesday at Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, and Thursday at Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, via Billboard.

A statement was issued on the venue’s website that the show had been cancelled “on medical grounds.”

A bizarre onstage fight broke out during the band’s Melbourne show on Tuesday. The band was only six songs in when a fist fight allegedly broke out between the San Francisco based band’s founder Anton Newcombe, who is known for his wild onstage antics, and the group’s guitarist Ryan Van Kriedt.

Soon clips of the fight started circulating on social media, which showed the two chasing each other and violently wresting while on stage. Meanwhile, the remaining members and the stage crew struggled to break them apart.

The band themselves are yet to publicly discuss the events of Tuesday’s show.