Christopher Nolan reveals plans for directing 'James Bond': 'No'

According to Christopher Nolan, his next project won't be a James Bond film.



The director refuted rumours that, following the huge success of his summer period drama Oppenheimer, he may switch to the 007 franchise.

In an interview, Nolan denied the rumours, saying, "No, sadly no, no truth to those rumours." Oppenheimer, which has made $950 million worldwide since July, is smashing records as the highest-grossing biography and World War II picture.

After multiple entertainment websites revealed in October that director Christopher Nolan was in talks to helm "two or three" films for the franchise and was "in principle" on board to produce pictures that recast Bond in the original period setting of Ian Fleming's novels from the 1950s, Nolan fans flew into a frenzy.

Furthermore, Nolan has always implied that he would be down.

“The influence of those movies in my filmography is embarrassingly apparent,” Nolan told the Happy Sad Confused podcast in July. “And so there’s no attempt to shy away from that. I love the films. You know, it would be an amazing privilege to do one. It has to be the right moment in your creative life where you can express what you want to express and really burrow into something within the appropriate constraints because you would never want to take on something like that and do it wrong."

In a 2017 interview with Playboy, Nolan also disclosed that he has been in touch with Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, the producers of the James Bond films and that he would "definitely" be willing to work on a film in the popular franchise.

“I deeply love the character, and I’m always excited to see what they do with it,” he said “Maybe one day that would work out.”