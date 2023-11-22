Lewis Capaldi all smiles as he steps out after taking career hiatus to focus on mental health

Lewis Capaldi appeared in good spirits as he enjoyed a coffee outing in West London following a mental health break.
The 27-year-old Scottish singer announced that all 24 of his upcoming shows for his Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent tour had been cancelled in June, just days after he struggled to finish his headline set at Glastonbury.
He took to social media to say it was 'obvious' he needs to spend 'much more time getting his mental and physical health in order', branding the decision 'the most difficult of his life.'
And it appears that the hiatus has been just what he needed as Lewis was spotted grinning broadly as he was snapped leaving a coffee shop.
The Someone You Loved hitmaker was accompanied by fellow musician Conor O'Donohoe, who previously toured with Lewis as part of the band Wild Youth.
The positive change comes after Roman Kemp noted that Capaldi is "the best" he has ever seen him earlier this month.
