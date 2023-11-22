Alia Bhatt gushes about ‘special gift’ she received from ex Sidharth Malhotra

Alia Bhatt cherishes 'special gift' given to her by ex Sidharth Malhotra

Alia Bhatt heaped praise on her ex-boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra, expressing her gratitude towards the actor for gifting her a cat during their dating phase.



Sidharth and his close pal Varun Dhawan are all set to appear at the popular talk show, Koffee With Karan.



As per Hindustan Times, the actress will also join her debut movie, Student of the Year co-stars via a video link at the show.



While talking about her former love interest, Alia said, "Sid is actually a really good singer. He is a very healthy person, so he doesn't party at all, but he is the best person to get a party started, so this is the inherent Punjabi in him."



The Gangubai actress continued, "Sid takes a while to open up, so there is a distance, says hi hello, very chivalrous, very well mannered, that's generally how he is."

"The basic thing is that he has got very warm and kind eyes. That is also why he has such a massive fan following," she shared.



Alia revealed that until now she cherishes a special gift given to her by Sidharth. "I am very thankful to Sid, because he has given me the first love of my life, Edward [her cat]."