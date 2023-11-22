Brad Pitt ‘frustrated’ following son’s inappropriate comments against him

Brad Pitt 'frustrated' after son called him a 'terrible' father in resurfaced Instagram post

Brad Pitt is reportedly depressed after his and former wife Angelina Jolie’s adopted son Pax slammed his father for terrorising his children in a resurfaced social media post.

As per Page Six, the Academy Award winner expressed his frustration over the unnecessary controversy created around his son’s alleged old post.

An insider shared with the publication, "This is just unfortunate that people would keep trying to bring kids into things."

"It’s been a long seven years and it’s unfortunate when people unnecessarily raise issues from so far in the past … and don’t take into consideration the impact it has on the whole family," the source further added.

Earlier, Daily Mail reported that the 19-year-old son of the renowned celebrity couple made some shocking details about Pitt in his 2020 Father’s Day note on his private Instagram account.



Jolie's son wrote, "Happy Father’s Day to this world class as*****!! You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person."

Pax said that his father will never understand the damage he has done to his family because he is incapable of doing so.



For the unversed, Jolie adopted Pax from a Vietnamese orphanage in 2007 when he was just three-years-old.

A year later, Pitt also formally adopted him.