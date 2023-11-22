Skyler Gisondo joins 'Superman: Legacy' as Jimmy Olsen

Casting coup continues for 'Superman: Legacy' with the addition of Skyler Gisondo.

Superman soars with new cast additions: Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen and Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher.

James Gunn's highly anticipated Superman film is reaching new heights in its casting journey.

Following the recent actors' strike, the DC Studios feature is back on track and has just announced two exciting additions to the Man of Steel's supporting ensemble.

HBO's The Righteous Gemstones standout, Skyler Gisondo, is set to bring the iconic character of Jimmy Olsen to life.

Known for his boyish charm, Olsen is the cub photographer at The Daily Planet, navigating the bustling world of journalism alongside Clark Kent and Lois Lane.

Adding to the star-studded lineup is Sara Sampaio, the renowned Portuguese model recognized for her work with Victoria's Secret.

Sampaio takes on the role of Eve Teschmacher, the assistant and occasional confidante of the cunning villain Lex Luthor, played by Nicholas Hoult.

As the casting momentum builds, Gunn's Superman promises an epic adventure with an ensemble that's set to captivate audiences.

Following the resolution of the actors' strike, production is gearing up for an early start next year, staying on track for the highly anticipated July 11, 2025 release date.

The legacy of Jimmy Olsen spans through the ages, with Jack Larson, Marc McClure, Sam Huntington, and Michael Cassidy each leaving their mark in various Superman adaptations.

Superman: Legacy isn't just another superhero movie; it's poised to reshape the DC universe under the vision of James Gunn and co-head James Safran.