Ariana DeBose shares valuable message to the dreamers: ‘Never stop believing’

Ariana DeBose believes never give up on dreams at the UK premiere of Wish movie

Ariana DeBose has recently shared a valuable message to all those dreamers, who are busy chasing their dreams.



Speaking to PEOPLE at the United Kingdom premiere of her Disney movie Wish on November 20, the actress stated, “Never stop believing.”

Ariana remarked, “You know, your dreams don't work unless you do.”

It's hard in the world that we live in, but your dreams have possibility, they always do, never give up on them,” added the West Side Story actress.

Reflecting on her acting journey, the Oscar winner mentioned, “It’s never the path that's obvious.”

“Sometimes in order to be re-inspired, you have to choose a different path and you never know where it's going to take you,” explained Ariana.

The actress added, “But it's always led me to really interesting places.”

Ariana, who voices the Asha character in the Disney movie, was over the moon at the premiere on Monday.

Earlier, taking to Instagram Story, the actress pointed out that her gown was inspired by her Wish character, Asha, who also wears a purple dress.

“I thought while she’s not a princess, did deserve a ballgown this evening,” she told Oh My Disney UK.

Interestingly, Ariana posed alongside Julia Michaels, who co-wrote the songs for Wish, and British singer and presenter Rochelle Humes, who voices the role of Rochelle.

Meanwhile, Wish will release in theatres tomorrow (November 22).