Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to get back in good graces of royal family?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly decided to repair their fractured relationship with the royal family after being rejected by the people for their stance against The Firm.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have recently surprised royal fans with their reported phone call to wish King Charles on his 75th birthday last week, seemingly offering an olive branch to the monarch to ease ongoing tension within the family.

Royal commentators have also taken it as surprise after the US-based couple's several attacks on the palace in recent years as Meghan and Harry made some shocking allegations against some senior members of the royal family in their interviews and Harry's "Spare".

Mark Dolan, speaking on GB News, asked royal and showbiz commentator Kinsey Schofield if she thought Harry and Meghan were making a "peace deal".

She replied: "I mean, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex desperately wish it was. It's Page Six that's reporting that Harry and Meghan had a turning point conversation with King Charles after that alleged birthday snub."



"They're looking at them going really where their value is, which is their connection to the Royal family. Harry and Meghan need to get back in the good graces of the Royal Family," the commentator added.