Jennifer Aniston sends fans wild with sizzling clip weeks after Matthew Perry's death

Brad Pitt's ex-wife Jennifer Aniston appears parading her chiseled abs in new video

Acting sensation Jennifer Aniston has left fans in awe as she posed up a storm in a teeny sports top and skintight leggings for her new clip weeks after mourning the sudden death of her close friend Matthew Perry.

The Friends alum, 54, showed off her incredibly fit figure in latest styling session, setting pulses racing with her stunning moves in sizzling outfit.

Aniston shared the clip to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, revealing fans that she's returned to work. This comes after the actress shared an individual tribute to the Chandler Bing.

Brad Pitt's ex-wife appeared parading her chiseled abs in the video for the fitness company, appearing to be a fitness diva in cream and grey sportswear that perfectly highlighted her stunning figure.



The Hollywood star enticed her fans with her eye-popping appearance as she had half her blonde hair in a bun while the rest rested on her chest framing her stunning facial features.

In the clip she can be seen putting her toned stomach on display while smiling and hugging her business partner, sparking fans to make comments on her awe-inspiring look.

Aniston's fans and followers could not wait and flocked to the comments section to heap the praise on their favorite star, with one writing: "Aww we just LOVE this partnership with ALL our heart!!!" Another commented: "Jen looks great." While, few others went on praising the pair in their own words, describing: "Two queens."