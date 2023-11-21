Jim Carrey to make a comeback in The Grinch sequel

Jim Carrey to feature in new The Grinch movie

Jim Carrey will make a comeback in The Grinch sequel.



According to Giant Freaking Robot report, Carrey is reportedly set to feature as the Grinch in the upcoming movie which will be directed by Ron Howard.

The outlet reported, “Jim Carrey is returning to Universal Pictures for The Grinch 2, once again playing Dr. Seuss's most famous and ill-tempered creation.”

So far, the Bruce Almighty star has remained tight-lipped on the project.

However, in a 2017 interview with CinemaBlend, Carry admitted, “I find sequels are a function of commerce for the most part.”

“At least the two I've done, they were characters I enjoyed doing, but I did find myself almost parroting myself at that point,” remarked The Mask actor.

Carrey pointed out, “When you put 10 years between you and the last time you did it, suddenly you're going, ‘How did I do that again?'... So, you're imitating your original inspiration’.”

Last year in April, Carrey disclosed that he was planning on retiring from acting after the release of Sonic The Hedgehog 2.

In another interview with Access Hollywood at the time, Carrey mentioned, “I'm retiring. Yeah, probably. I'm being fairly serious.”

“It depends. If the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I'm taking a break,” he added.

Elaborating on the reason, Carrey shared, “I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life. I have enough. I've done enough. I am enough.”