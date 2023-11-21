BTS unveils teaser of upcoming docuseries ‘BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star’

BTS, a globally celebrated South Korean music group released first teaser of its upcoming docuseries titled, BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star.

The eight-part Disney+ documentary series will showcase the struggles faced by the music band during their years-long journey of achieving remarkable success.

The 16-second teaser also hinted at the in-depth interviews featuring BTS members Jung Kook, V, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, Jin and RM.

The forthcoming series will release in several parts on the above mentioned streaming platform from December 20.

In 2022, the all-boy group announced that they are taking a break in order to complete their military service.

Recently, in conversation with TV presenter Zane Lowe, Jungkook admitted that he really missed his group mates while working as a solo musician.

The Seven singer who is celebrating the success of his newly released solo album Golden said, "When I was in the green room or alone on stage, or even while having meals with the staff, the absence of their presence next to me became so apparent."

Reportedly, the popular music band is set to be reunited as a group in 2025.

Watch the teaser here:



