Meghan Markle enjoys attention as Prince Harry’s wife

File Footage

Meghan Markle is reportedly enjoying the extra attention she has been receiving due to Prince Harry’s presence in her life.

A royal expert Angela Levin shared that the former Suits actress is outght to get publicity because of her relationship with Harry.



Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, she wrote, "Meghan will get publicity, which she adores, because she is married to Prince Harry."



The author's remarks come after Meghan’s recent solo appearance at the recent Variety's Power of Women event.



During her conversation at the star-studded event, the Duchess of Sussex talked about her popular Netflix show, Suits.



Prince Harry's better half said that she had no idea that her show has crossed 45 billion minutes views on the streaming giant.



During the same interview, Meghan revealed she has been working on some exciting projects.

"...We have so many exciting things on the slate. I can’t wait until we can announce them, but I’m just really proud of what we’re creating. My husband is loving it, too. It’s really fun," she shared.