Sonam Kapoor reveals special person behind her iconic fashion choices

Sonam Kapoor lauds her mother for introducing her to 'fashion world'

Sonam Kapoor recently opened up about her family's strong fashion background, crediting her mother Sunita Kapoor for instilling unique fashion sense in her lifestyle.



As per Pinkvilla, the Bollywood actress shared that her family’s involvement in the film industry was one of the main reasons behind her interest in the world of fashion.



During her recent interview, she shared, "My mom - she was a model, and then she became a very successful fashion designer, and now she is a jewellery designer."

Sonam explained that she grew up around renowned Indian fashion designers like Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla, Tarun Tahiliani, Anamika Khanna and Anuradha Wakil.

She added that they taught her a lot about textiles, international fashion, embroidery, and cuts. "Those things were ingrained in me since I was a young girl."

The Neerja actress credited her mother for exposing her to a lot of international designers.

She said, "Not only French and Italian designers, but she also introduced me to Japanese designers and other Asian designers as well, which gave me worldwide exposure."

Sonam is a globally known Indian celebrity who represented her country at various star-studded fashion events.