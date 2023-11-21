Sonam Kapoor reveals special person behind her iconic fashion choices

Sonam Kapoor recently opened up about her family's strong fashion background, crediting her mother Sunita Kapoor for instilling unique fashion sense in her lifestyle.
As per Pinkvilla, the Bollywood actress shared that her family’s involvement in the film industry was one of the main reasons behind her interest in the world of fashion.
During her recent interview, she shared, "My mom - she was a model, and then she became a very successful fashion designer, and now she is a jewellery designer."
Sonam explained that she grew up around renowned Indian fashion designers like Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla, Tarun Tahiliani, Anamika Khanna and Anuradha Wakil.
She added that they taught her a lot about textiles, international fashion, embroidery, and cuts. "Those things were ingrained in me since I was a young girl."
The Neerja actress credited her mother for exposing her to a lot of international designers.
She said, "Not only French and Italian designers, but she also introduced me to Japanese designers and other Asian designers as well, which gave me worldwide exposure."
Sonam is a globally known Indian celebrity who represented her country at various star-studded fashion events.
Paul Walker’s brother, Cody, stood in for him as Brian O’Connor in ‘Fast & Furious’
The action-packed movie starring Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan is reportedly titled as 'King'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen having the time of their lives at a hockey game in Canada
Queen Camilla ‘pours cold water’ on Harry and Meghan’s Christmas invite from King Charles
Robert Pattinson plays the role of Edward in the 'Twilight' saga
Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner present at 'Maestro' screening and Q&A session