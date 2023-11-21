King Charles planning to abdicate throne in next five years

King Charles may still be considering to abdicate his throne in favour of his eldest son, Prince William, but he is waiting for the right time.

Charles ascended to the throne in September 2022 at 73, following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, and had his coronation ceremony in May of this year.

Since taking on the throne, Charles has been faced with numerous challenges, including the anti-monarchy protests, the royal family drama and the cost-of-living crisis in Britain.

Royal author and royal columnist at The Daily Beast, Clive Irving, believes that the monarch is already planning his retirement and just wants to revel in the fame for a few years and wait until the ‘difficult transition’ is done.

In an interview with Express UK, the Irving predicted, “It may have already been surreptitiously planned that the King will abdicate when he’s 80.”

He explained that Charles “wants to just have his moment in the limelight for a few years” and “make sure that William and Harry are carried through what’s going to be an incredibly difficult transitional phase for the monarchy.”

The royal commentator then shared that Camilla can also relinquish her duties and pass them to Catherine, Princess of Wales, and live out at Balmoral with Charles.”