See: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle break into a dance at hockey game

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen enjoying themselves at a hockey match

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared to have the time of their lives after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen shaking a leg at their latest outing.



In a clip going viral on X, formerly known as Twitter, the couple was seen living it at a hockey match between Vancouver Canucks and the San Jose Sharks in Canada.

As their Canucks team scored a goal, the pair broke into happy dances at the game.

Their gestures were met with positive reactions as they were praised for being carefree.

"Meghan and Harry’s little dances are everything," one user wrote.

"They love to bop!," another commented.

"Clearly these two are the same," a third said, noting their same dance moves.

Earlier in the game, the Duke of Sussex was part of the ceremonial puck drop as the royal stepped on the ice, without Meghan, to take photos with the two team's players and drop the puck before he went back to his seat.

The couple's latest appearance comes hot in the heels of Meghan's solo attendance at the Variety Power of Woman Awards, where she teased exciting things for her and Prince Harry ahead of their promised Hollywood comeback.