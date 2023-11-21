Meghan Markle, Prince Harry enjoy wild night out at Vancouver Canucks game

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were all smiles as they stepped out for a date night on Monday, Nov. 20.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at the hockey match between Vancouver Canucks and the San Jose Sharks in Canada.

Harry made the ceremonial first puck drop as he took the ice, before taking the box seat besides the Suits alum to enjoy the game.

The twosome was filmed speaking to one another during the game as well as people next to them. They also enthusiastically cheered on for the Canucks as the team scored each goal.

The Spare author’s attendance comes over two decades after his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, was the guest of honor at the game. She also made her own ceremonial puck drop – that too at the match-up between Vancouver Canucks and San Jose Sharks.

The latest appearance of the former royals comes in the wake of swirling uncertainty over their return to the UK for the holiday season this year.

While Harry is understood to be "homesick" for not having spent a Christmas with his family in nearly four years, the mom of Prince Archie is not willing to let go of her grudge against the Royal Family.