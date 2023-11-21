Twilight director confesses studio not happy over Robert Pattinson casting

Studio expresses concern over Robert Pattinson looks for Twilight movie

Twilight director Catherine Hardwicke has recently confessed that the studio was not satisfied with Robert Pattinson to play Edward role in the hit movie.



Speaking on the Watchalong podcast, Catherine revealed that the studio expressed their concern over Robert’s looks in the initial casting process.

“When he came over to my house, he had black bangs for hair and was kind of out of shape because he was hanging out at the pub all the time,” recalled the director.

Catherine mentioned, “I thought ‘it works not just in person, but it works on screen.’ I had to be sure. Of course, in person, I just got carried away, but you have to be sure — does it really translate [to the screen]?”

Following the audition of Robert with co-star Kristen Stewart for the 2008 movie, she sent it to Summit Entertainment who were unsure about the choice.

Catherine explained, “I sent it to Summit and he went over to meet them. They called me back and go, ‘Do you think you can make this guy look good?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I do. Did you see his cheekbones?”

“We’re doing a makeover on the hair and everything and he’s going to start working out and he’s going to be gorgeous.’ But they didn’t believe it at first. He walked over there with a stained shirt… It was Rob,” she added.

Meanwhile, Catherine shared that the four finalists for the role of Edward were Robert, Ben Barnes, Shiloh Fernandez and Jackson Rathbone.