Shah Rukh Khan teams up with daughter Suhana for action film: Deets inside

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to share screen for the first time with his daughter Suhana Khan in an upcoming action-packed movie.



As per Pinkvilla, the highly anticipated project titled King will be "one-of-a-kind action thriller" with strong dynamics shared by the B-town's iconic father-daughter duo.



A source close to the publication shared that, "One would have expected Shah Rukh and Suhana to team up on a relatively soft film... but they are ready to break the norm by collaborating for the first time on an action thriller."



An insider further revealed that the flavour of the forthcoming action flick will be very different from Shah Rukh’s blockbuster movies Pathaan and Jawan.



Reportedly, the movie will be directed by the renowned filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment with Siddharth Anand’s Marflix Entertainment.



While sharing about the storyline of King, a source added that "the core plot is emotional and driven by the story."

"It has lots of twists and turns, which is the reason why Sujoy has been bestowed with the responsibility of direction."



As per more reports, the shooting of the movie will commence in January 2024.

On the work front, Shah Rukh will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama movie, Dunki.

On the other hand, Suhana is making her acting debut with Netflix movie, The Archies, which will be releasing on December 7, 2023.