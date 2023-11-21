Nicholas Hoult tapped for major role in ‘Superman: Legacy’

Nicholas Hoult is up against the Man of Steel in Superman: Legacy.



The main cast of the superhero remake has been completed by the casting of Nicholas Hoult as Superman’s arch-enemy in James Gunn’s DC Universe relaunch movie, Superman: Legacy.

David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan have already been hired as Clark Kent and Lois Lane, respectively.

According to reports, Hoult was one of the actors vying for the lead part.

However, Gunn, the co-chief of DC Studios and the film's writer-director, chose Hoult to play Luthor, the titan of the industry with a bald head and an unwavering obsession with taking down the Last Son of Krypton.

Since the actors' strike ended, Gunn has been working hard to complete his cast. On social media, he verified that María Gabriela de Faría had been cast as the Engineer, another villain. Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), and Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan) will support Superman as superheroes.

The first feature film in DC Studios' relaunch of the DC universe on screen and television, Superman: Legacy, was announced in January by Gunn and fellow co-chief Peter Safran.

Due to the efforts of his production crew during the strikes, Gunn stated on November 11 that the movie will still go ahead and release on July 11, 2025 as originally planned.