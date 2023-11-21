Taylor Swift’s parents pass at meeting Travis Kelce’s parents

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce with family

Taylor Swift’s parents slated meeting with Travis Kelce’s parents got postponed.



In light of the pop star's absence, Taylor Swift's parents chose to postpone their planned meeting with Travis Kelce's parents at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday Night Football.

Only a few hours before the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs game, TMZ broke the story first.

The two families were supposed to cross paths at the game for the first time.

“Taylor and Travis have met each other’s parents so it only makes sense that they’d want their parents to meet each other as things between them are getting really serious,” an insider revealed to Us Weekly last week.

“Taylor and Travis both have a very close bond with their parents and it’s really important that their families blend seamlessly, as well.”

Taylor was compelled to remain in South America in order to perform at a rescheduled gig on Monday night in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, which led to the decision.

Fans were subjected to deadly temperatures at the Grammy winner's concert on Friday, which may have had a role in the death of one young fan.