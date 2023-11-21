Cassie’s abuse lawsuit against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is officially dismissed

Diddy settled on Friday and announced that he and Cassie will ‘resolve this matter amicably’

Cassie’s rape and abuse lawsuit against Diddy has officially been dismissed by court.

Merely four days after Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura filed a lawsuit against ex-boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs detailing decade-long physical, emotional, and sexual abuse, including rape and sex trafficking, TMZ reported Monday that the lawsuit was officially dropped.

Court documents dated November 20 read, “Pursuant to an agreement between the parties, Plaintiff hereby dismisses this action, with prejudice and without costs or fees to either party…”

Here, “dismissal with prejudice” means that Ventura will not be able to re-file the same claim again in that court.

The dismissal comes just two days after Combs and Ventura announced that they have settled the bombshell lawsuit, expressing in their respective statements that they have decided to “resolve this matter amicably.” However, the terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Following the settlement, Combs’ lawyer told TMZ that the settlement was “in no way an admission of wrongdoing,” and reiterated Combs’ “flat-out denial” of the “offensive and outrageous allegations.”

Though Cassie and her lawyers have remained tight-lipped since the settlement, a lawyer under The Shade Room’s comment section explained about the dismissal, “When a lawsuit settles out of court, there is no longer a lawsuit. A dismissal in court is only a formality. This is standard and doesn’t mean [Cassie] is not standing on her claims or her ask for damages.”