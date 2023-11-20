Prince Harry, Meghan Markle speed up efforts to heal rift with royal family before Christmas

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are said to be keen to build bridges with the royal family following months of rift and backlash, have reportedly hoped to make amends with the royal family after their "phone call to King Charles".



It emerges after the Duke of Sussex's close friends reportedly advised Harry to patch things up with the royal family to avoid another Christmas in the cold.

Meghan and Harry have expedited their efforts to heal the rift with several members of the royal family in recent months to repair their fractured relationship, a source has claimed.

There are speculations that Harry, Meghan and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will spend this Christmas with the royal family after their apparent olive branch to King Charles.

However, some royal commentators still believe that despite their supposed attempts at handing out an olive branch, the US-based couple would likely be unwelcomed by the King and the royal family at the palace.

According to Mail Online, Harry and Meghan shared a video of their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, singing happy birthday to their grandfather. One source said: "It seems as if they are really doubling down on their reconciliation strategy.

"It's so bizarre to have behaved so badly, demanded an apology and an admission of 'guilt' — to no avail, I might add — from the family and now suggest they'll just waltz back in and allow bygones to be bygones if only someone would be good enough invite them."

Meghan and Harry had reportedly been invited to join the family at Balmoral in the summer but had chosen not to visit since 2018.

It's not father-son feud only, Harry and William's relationship has also been rocky since the Sussexes' exit from the royal family in 2020.

However, it is still being claimed that King Charles has no intention to fully shut the door on his youngest son Harry as he hopes the Duke will eventually be returning to the royal fold in the future.