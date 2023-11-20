Keke Plamer follows in Kim Kardashian’s footsteps amid feud with Darius Jackson

Keke Plamer seemed to copy Kim Kardashian in debuting a new hairdo.



Less than two weeks after accusing her ex-husband Darius Jackson of domestic abuse, Keke Palmer dazzled in a tiny black dress before hosting the BET Soul Train Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Palmer flaunted her toned body in a black spaghetti strap Versace minidress that bared her legs.

For the event, Palmer even unveiled her new honey-blond hair colour, just less than a week after Kim Kardashian did something similar.

The Hustlers actress added black stilettos, gold rings, and enormous gold hoops earrings to complete the ensemble. She curled the ends of her blowout hairstyle.

The 30-year-old Palmer wore the attire when walking the purple carpet at the event; however, since the show won't run until November 26, it's unclear if she changed while hosting.

The Brotherly Love star’s hair dye debut comes after Kim Kardashian stunned everyone with a brand new honey-blonde hairdo at the 2023 GQ Men of the Year party at Bar Marmont in Los Angeles on Nov. 16.

Kim looked amazing in a custom brown suede top and long skirt by Chrome Hearts to go with her new hairstyle.

Palmer's black dress appearance occurred just over a week after she was given custody of their 8-month-old baby, Leodis, and a temporary restraining order against Jackson.

The Nope star first requested full custody and a restraining order on November 9th, citing "physical and emotional abuse."