Heidi Klum's daring fashion choice turns head at Las Vegas

Heidi Klum turned heads at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday night with her daring fashion choice. The 50-year-old model went topless under a black leather jacket, pairing the edgy look with thigh-high leather boots, fishnet stockings, and high-waisted briefs.

Klum shared a selfie of her outfit on Instagram, and fans were quick to praise her for her confidence and style. "Heidi Klum is aging like fine wine," one fan commented. "She looks amazing!" another wrote.

The supermodel was joined at the race by her husband, Tom Kaulitz. The couple was spotted mingling with other celebrities, including Brad Pitt, Justin Bieber, and Paris Hilton.

Klum's topless look was just one of many eye-catching outfits at the F1 Las Vegas GP. Other celebrities who turned heads on the red carpet included Rihanna, who wore a custom-made crystal-studded catsuit, and Ciara, who opted for a sparkly silver jumpsuit.

The F1 Las Vegas GP was the first Formula 1 race to be held in Las Vegas in over four decades. The event was a huge success, drawing an estimated 300,000 fans.

Klum's topless look was certainly one of the most talked-about moments of the weekend. The supermodel is known for her daring fashion choices, and she never fails to disappoint. She is sure to continue to be a style icon for years to come.