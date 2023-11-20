Joss Ackland, legendary British actor, dies at 95

Joss Ackland, the British actor known for his memorable roles in films such as Lethal Weapon 2, The Mighty Ducks, and White Mischief, has passed away at the age of 95. Ackland's family confirmed his death on Sunday, stating that he died peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones.

Ackland's career spanned over eight decades, during which he amassed an impressive filmography of over 130 credits. He was a versatile actor, capable of playing a wide range of characters, from villains to comedic figures.

His most famous roles include the South African drug lord Arjen Rudd in "Lethal Weapon 2" and the hockey coach Hans in The Mighty Ducks and its sequel, D3: The Mighty Ducks.

Ackland was also a celebrated stage actor, appearing in numerous productions throughout his career. He was nominated for a BAFTA Award for his performance in the film White Mischief in 1988. In 2009, he was appointed a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for his services to drama.

Ackland's passing is a significant loss for the entertainment industry. He was a talented actor who brought depth and gravitas to every role he played. His distinctive voice and commanding presence will be deeply missed.

Following the news of Ackland's death, many friends and colleagues took to social media to pay their respects.