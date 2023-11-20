Nicole Kidman hints at third season of hit series, Big Little Lies

Nicole Kidmas dishes out details about Big Little Lies third season

Nicole Kidman has recently hinted at a third season of the popular HBO drama, Big Little Lies.

“I loved Big Little Lies because it sort of came along at a time in my life when I had my children and I was thinking I was going to retire and then this situation came along, where Reese Witherspoon and I were able to produce that show,” said the 56-year-old said during a Q&A at the CME Group Tour Championship over the weekend after a gap of four years since season two of the series was aired.

Nicole continued, “Then all of you watched it and made it a massive success.”

“We will be bringing you a third one, just FYI,” added the actress.

Following the news, fans took to social media with one person wrote, “CAN'T WAIT!!! #BigLittleLies.”

Another remarked, “This show was EVERYTHING. I could really use a third season!! So many unanswered questions!! It's been toooooo long!”

Earlier in 2020, Nicole talked about season three, disclosing, “Everyone's working. Hopefully, we can collide again at one point.”

Nicole’s co-star Reese also talked about third season on The Graham Norton Show back in 2020.

Reese added, “I don't know. We're thinking about it and if people want to see it.”

Meanwhile, HBO chief Casey Bloys told Deadline, “Reese [Witherspoon], Nicole, Zoe [Kravitz], Laura [Dern], everybody is so busy.”

Casey mentioned, “It would be great to get the band back together at some point but right now everybody is so busy and there's no idea, where we're all saying 'that makes perfect sense'. I think it's more of one of those ‘someday’.”