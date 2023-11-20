Sharon Osbourne never cares what people say about her physical appearance

Sharon Osbourne makes shocking confession about her looks and Ozempic use

Sharon Osbourne has recently confessed she doesn’t “care” what people say about her looks.



“I’ve never really cared what people say about the way I look because I know I’ve paid a fortune to try and look attractive,” said the 70-year-old in a new interview with Daily Mail.

Sharon mentioned, “I was never a beauty. I was never blessed that way.”

Interestingly, the television personality warned about Ozempic after her dramatic weight loss.

She stated, “I’m too gaunt and I can’t put any weight on. I want to, because I feel I’m too skinny.”

“I’m under 100lb and I don’t want to be. Be careful what you wish for,” remarked Sharon.

Explaining about using Ozempic, she continued, “You can lose so much weight and it’s easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous.”

“I couldn’t stop losing weight and now I’ve lost 42lb and I can’t afford to lose any more,” added Sharon.

Meanwhile, Sharon also opened up about her move from Los Angeles to England with husband Ozzy Osbourne.

“We’re at a stage where I’ve been taking care of my husband, not because I have to but because I want to and I love him,” she told the outlet.

Sharon reflected, “It’s just been heartbreaking for me to see my husband in a position where he’s not self-sufficient, he needs help.”

“He was so vibrant, with such a zest for life. But you learn to adapt,” she noted.