Inside Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo’s marriage struggles

Adam Levine, who was accused of cheating on his wife Behati Prinsloo last year, is reportedly rebuilding his relationship with his better half.

A source close to OK! Magazine shared that, "Behati never wanted to leave Adam, but if he’d been unwilling to change, she would’ve."

"A lot of work was done, though. Adam realized that he needed to get his act together," an insider further shared.

The report mentioned that the Maroon 5 front man never wants to come that close to losing the love of his life ever again.



"She and the kids are his world. Adam has done a complete turnaround in how he handles his marriage," the source shared.



Earlier, multiple women including a TikTok model Sumner Stroh alleged that Adam had inappropriate relationships with them.



At that time, the Girls Like You singer issued an official statement, denying all the cheating allegations.



He said, "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naïve and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make."

"I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together," Adam stated.



Adam tied the knot with Behati in 2014.

The couple share daughters Dusty Rose, 7, and Gio Grace, 5, along with 10-month-old son.

