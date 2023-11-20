Princess Anne warned Prince Harry of Meghan Markle's intentions?

Princess Anne gave a very sage advice to Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle

King Charles III's only sister Princess Anne was very much aware of Meghan Markle's intentions as she even issued some "no-nonsense" advice to the Duchess soon after she joined the royal family.

The Princess Royal told Prince Harry's wife that being a member of the Royal Family is a "job" as opposed to being a celebrity, a royal expert has claimed.

Royal commentator Neil Sean took to his YouTube channel to explain that she "Princess Anne gave a very sage advice to the new royal."

"Princess Anne reiterated this mantra, she pointed out that it wasn't a working monarchy, it was a job, you turn up on time, you do your research, and do the duty."



"It's all about the project at hand. She also pointed out that whatever charities you are involved in, you needed to get involved and get immersed."

Neil Sean, citing source, claimed: "Meghan Markle failed to warm to Princess Anne, and Princess Anne always knew that Meghan would have a very short shelf-life in the world of the British monarchy."



Another source has claimed: "Princess Anne had also informed Prince Harry of Meghan's intentions and plans as she knew it would be difficult for the the former Suits star to adjust with the royal family without learning their duties and responsibilities to tehier people."