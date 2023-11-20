Will Taylor Swift be at the Chiefs game against Eagles?

Taylor Swift is set to miss Travis Kelce’s upcoming football match.
The Lover singer won’t be able to take to the bleachers to cheer on her boyfriend’s team Kansas City Chiefs as he faces off against Philadelphia Eagles on Monday, Nov. 20.
Swift is set to play her rescheduled Eras tour show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on the same day.
It was previously presumed that the Grammy winner will jet off for a day following her originally scheduled shows in the city over the weekend.
However, she was forced to reschedule her Saturday show due to extreme heat wave, which also resulted in the loss of one of her fans.
