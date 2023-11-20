Shakira settles multi-million pound tax fraud case with Spanish authorities

Shakira has successfully reached a settlement with authorities in Spain in the wake of years-long tax fraud case.

The Columbian singer was accused of failing to pay income tax of worth 14.5 million euros (£12.5 million) in Spain despite allegedly staying in the country between 2012 and 2014.

The mom of two arrived at a Barcelona court on Monday, Nov. 20, to attend the first day of her trial.

In a statement released by her rep, the singer slammed the Spanish authorities for perpetuating false case against her at the expense of time with her kids.

Noting that the verdict would have ruled “in my favor,” Shakira explained she decided to “resolve this matter with the best interest of my kids at heart.”

“I need to move past the stress and emotional toll of the last several years and focus on the things I love,” she continued, “my kids and all the opportunities to come in my career, including my upcoming world tour and my new album, both of which I am extremely excited about.”

“I admire tremendously those who have fought these injustices to the end, but for me, today, winning is getting my time back for my kids and my career,” the Hips Don’t Lie singer added.

The Spanish prosecutors initially demanded jail time from the court in exchange for the singer’s alleged fraud; they are now asking for compensation in fines.