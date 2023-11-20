Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness not following each other on social media

Hugh Jackman and his estranged wife Deborra-Lee Furness have recently unfollowed each other on Instagram following their shock separation back in September.
This latest move of the former couple seemingly showed that both individuals are not interested in each other and ready to get on with their lives.
Lately, the Wolverine star posted photos to IG where he could be seen taking long strolls in New York City whereas Deborra-Lee set her profile to private.
In October, US Weekly reported that the pair wanted to divide the $290million empire they built and other assets equally.
A source spilled to US, “Their lives were so interwoven, so it's an extremely tricky and gut-wrenching process dividing everything up and figuring out who gets what in terms of assets and finances.”
“The [divorce] filing will be formalised in due course, but before that happens, their aim is to come to an agreement. They're determined to [do this] as amicably as possible,” explained an insider.
Interestingly, Hugh appeared to have found love again after the actor shared several photos of himself in New York's Central Park on his IG feed.
In the caption, the Prisoners actor wrote, “Good morning from magical, sunny, crispy Central Park!”
Last month, New Idea magazine reported that Hugh’s top agenda is to find love, adding, “Finding love again is one of his biggest priorities”.
