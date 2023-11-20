Lincoln Younes throws shade at GQ's 'Man of year' Kim Kardashian

Lincoln Younes expresses views on Kim Kardashian's GQ Man of the Year win.

Lincoln Younes, known for his role in Home and Away, didn't hold back when discussing Kim Kardashian's recent GQ Man of the Year accolade.



While acknowledging the progressive move of naming a woman for the honor, Younes expressed his mixed feelings about Kardashian's selection, stating, "I don't know how I feel about Kim though.

I think there are some other women I would put first."

Lincoln Younes joins the chorus of opinions surrounding Kim Kardashian's GQ Man of the Year recognition, expressing both support for the idea of a woman receiving the honor and his reservations about Kardashian as the recipient.

In a recent interview with The Daily Telegraph, Younes shared, "I definitely think naming a woman as man of the year is really progressive and a great thing."

While rumors circulate about Lincoln Younes potentially snagging a nomination this year for his standout performance in the acclaimed miniseries Last King of the Cross, all eyes are on the rising star.

Last week, the spotlight veered toward Kim Kardashian, leaving fans puzzled as she graced the cover of GQ's Men of the Year edition.

The 43-year-old reality mogul, celebrated as Tycoon of the Year for her ventures, including the launch of Skims menswear, confidently posed in an androgynous suit and tie for the cover spread.

Kim took to Instagram to share her excitement, declaring, "Hi! I'm the GQ Man of the Year!"

This move follows a tradition of notable women covering the annual edition, with predecessors like Rihanna, Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Aniston, and Scarlett Johansson.

While Kim continues to make waves, Lincoln Younes' star is undeniably on the rise.

The actor recently made a stylish investment, acquiring a sleek Bondi apartment for a cool $925,000, solidifying his presence in both the entertainment world and the property market.