Jimmie Allen currently fixing broken marriage, lawyers lose contact

Jimmie Allen is reconciling with Alexis Gale!

Down Home vocalist Jimmie Allen is currently trying to fix marriage issues with his estranged spouse Alexis Gale.

Last month, the singer's divorce lawyers said that they have lost contact with their client. This information was disclosed when they were filing for a withdraw from representing the case.

As Jimmie, who made a stir when he was spotted carrying a knife to a kids' football game, is attempting to reconcile with Alexis, the now former legal team has taken a decision of not working with him again in the future.

A judge appointed for this motion will however will be giving the final verdict next week.

The couple met in 2019 and, after becoming engaged in July of the same year, started a family in March 2020 by welcoming their daughter Naomi Betti. They got married in May 2021, followed by the birth of another baby girl named Zara James.

Keeping up with such a sweet love story, the public was evidently shocked when the pair announced their separation through an Instagram post last April.

One of Jimmie's lawyers has also revealed that their split was "never fully seen through legally."