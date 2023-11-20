Russell Brand faces 'intense' inquiry over assault allegations

File Footage

Russell Brand faced intense inquiry this week by Met Police detectives over allegations of historical sex offences.

Scotland Yard said that a man in his 40s, believed to be Brand, was quizzed over three 'non-recent' sexual offences at a south London police station on Thursday.

Brand, 48, was interviewed under caution by Met Police officers and the force will continue to investigate, The Sunday Times first reported.

The Met had urged potential victims to come forward after the maverick comic faced accusations of sexual assault and rape from four women which were revealed in an investigation by the same newspaper and Channel 4 Dispatches programme.

In September, Scotland Yard said it was probing multiple allegations involving sexual offences after alleged victims from London and other parts of the UK contacted police.

A Met Police spokesman confirmed to MailOnline today: 'A man in his forties attended a police station in south London on Thursday, 16 November 2023. He was interviewed under caution by detectives in relation to three non-recent sexual offences. Enquiries continue.'

On Wednesday, 24 hours prior to Brand being quizzed by cops, the BBC said two more complaints which were 'not of a serious sexual nature' were brought against the comic and actor after the broadcaster launched a review into his behaviour.

This was in addition to three other complaints made to the BBC before he was accused of rape and sexual assault.

Brand has denied allegations of rape and sexual assault and claimed his relationships were 'always consensual'.

The allegations that the Met is questioning Brand over are understood to be different to those made by four women in September.

The comedian was accused of abusive and predatory behaviour, including one rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse, between 2006 and 2013 at the height of his fame.



