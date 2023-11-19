Madonna turns heads with her unconventional attire in Paris

Madonna made a striking appearance on Saturday night

Madonna is currently touring the globe with The Celebration Tour, and she made a striking appearance on Saturday night as she emerged from the Ritz Hotel in Paris, donning a blue net headscarf.

The 65-year-old pop icon kept warm in a long black fur coat layered over a coordinated mini dress and fishnet tights.

Completing her ensemble with edgy black lace-up knee-high boots and bold black sunglasses, Madonna added height to her frame.

Ahead of her sold-out concert at the Accor Arena in Paris on Sunday night, she was seen heading to the Opera De Paris, reportedly for the filming of a new music video.

It comes after Madonna gave fans a glimpse at her Parisian antics as she shared a photodump from her time in the French capital.