'Saturday Night Live' returns for season 49 with Pete Davidson, Ice Spice

Saturday Night Live began its 2023–24 season a little later than usual, following a truncated 2022–23 season.
Both the conclusion of the previous season and the beginning of season 49 were impacted by the writers' strike; with the strike ending on September 25, SNL, which traditionally premieres in late September or early October, will now air in mid-October with former cast member Pete Davidson hosting.
The cast of the show was retained from the previous season, with Sarah Sherman and James Austin Johnson becoming repertory players instead of featured players. Chloe Troast became a featured player in the cast.
Down below a complete guide has been provided to SNL hosts and musical guests for season 49. As soon as new shows are announced, this story will be updated. Musical guests are listed after the hosts.
Hosts
Musical Guests
Holly Willoughby originally joined the This Morning team in 2009, and left the show last month
Megan thee Stallion ex-boyfriend Pardison Fontaine answers the disrespect
King Charles reportedly had a phone call with the parents of Prince Archie on his birthday earlier this week
Brad Pitt's involvement in the project created considerable buzz
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to quit the Firm in 2020
Amy, 71, was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis in 2017