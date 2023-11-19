'Saturday Night Live' returns for season 49 with Pete Davidson, Ice Spice

Saturday Night Live began its 2023–24 season a little later than usual, following a truncated 2022–23 season.

Both the conclusion of the previous season and the beginning of season 49 were impacted by the writers' strike; with the strike ending on September 25, SNL, which traditionally premieres in late September or early October, will now air in mid-October with former cast member Pete Davidson hosting.

The cast of the show was retained from the previous season, with Sarah Sherman and James Austin Johnson becoming repertory players instead of featured players. Chloe Troast became a featured player in the cast.

Down below a complete guide has been provided to SNL hosts and musical guests for season 49. As soon as new shows are announced, this story will be updated. Musical guests are listed after the hosts.

Hosts

Pete Davidson (October 14, 2023)

Bad Bunny (October 21, 2023)

Nate Bargatze (October 28, 2023)

Timothée Chalamet (November 11, 2023)

Jason Momoa (November 18, 2023)

Emma Stone (December 2, 2023)

Musical Guests