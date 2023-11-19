Simon Cowell advises fans to NEVER work on Fridays: ‘pointless'

Simon Cowell has shared his principles for achieving the ideal work-life balance.
The music mogul, 64 has reduced his working hours to prioritize time with his partner Lauren Silverman and their 10-year-old son Eric.
Additionally, he has adopted a four-day workweek, deeming Fridays as 'just pointless' for work.
He told The Sun: 'Actually, the first thing (I do) is take off Fridays. Don't work on Fridays, because you don't have to.
'Eat dinner at five o 'clock. Don't take calls after 5.30. Don't read emails after 5.30. Watch a happy movie. And stay outside. I'm not kidding about the Fridays.
'I don't think anyone should be working five days a week. It's just pointless.'
Simon has overhauled his hectic lifestyle after working on shows such as The X Factor and Britain's Got Talents for years which have demanding schedules.
It comes after Simon showed off his smooth complexion and sported quirky orange sunglasses while attending the America's Got Talent: Fantasy League on Wednesday.
