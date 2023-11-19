Jerry O'Connell reveals secret name John Stamos calls his wife with

In response to John Stamos' remarks about his ex-partner Rebecca Romijn, Jerry O'Connell does not want to "feed into" the media craze.



"My wife’s ex-husband recently wrote a biography and it referred to my wife in a negative manner and a lot of people have asked me about that in the press," The Talk co-host said on the show Monday.

"And it would be easy for me to say like, ‘Screw you, how dare you ask me that,’ but really it would be bringing attention to a situation that I don’t want to feed into."

He added, "There’s children involved. Teenage children who read everything on the internet. So you don’t want to like feed that fire."

In 2007, O'Connell and Romijn tied the knot, two years following her divorce from Stamos. The pair has two 14-year-old twin daughters, Charlie and Dolly.

O'Connell likened his predicament to that of actor Adam Driver, who, when questioned about the "cheesy" crash scenes in Ferrari, recently told a member of the crowd, "F**k you."

In his autobiography, If You Would Have Told Me, Stamos stated that he "hated" Romijn at the time and believed that she was the Devil and "evil" throughout their divorce.

He claimed that once their marriage ended, he came to the realisation that he had "as much to blame" as her.

O'Connell said Andy Cohen in a different interview that Stamos' book is not something his family is interested in reading.

"There was an interest in my household," O'Connell told Cohen, "but it’s so funny, after hearing his interview beginning to end on ['The Howard Stern Show'], any interest of reading the book went away."