Victoria Beckham, daughter Harper create magical moments at Winter Wonderland

Victoria Beckham embraced the holiday spirit on Saturday evening with a visit to Winter Wonderland in London's Hyde Park.
The 49-year-old fashion designer was accompanied by her 12-year-old daughter, Harper, whom she affectionately photographed on various rides.
Victoria opted for a casual look, sporting a black padded jacket paired with snug leggings that highlighted her slender figure.
Completing the understated ensemble, she added a Victoria Beckham cap, white socks, and comfortable trainers.
The footballer David Beckham's wife styled her brunette locks in loose waves over her shoulders and chose a natural makeup look. Harper, dressed in a casual white hoodie, enthusiastically enjoyed the Christmas event's rides.
This outing followed Victoria's Instagram debut of her own £110 'My Dad Had A Rolls Royce' T-shirt on Friday, inspired by a viral moment from the Beckham documentary.
