 
close
Sunday November 19, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Home > Entertainment

Victoria Beckham, daughter Harper create magical moments at Winter Wonderland

This outing followed Victoria's Instagram debut of her own £110 'My Dad Had A Rolls Royce' T-shirt

By Christina Harrold
November 19, 2023
Victoria Beckham was accompanied by her daughter, Harper, whom she affectionately photographed on various ride.
Victoria Beckham was accompanied by her daughter, Harper, whom she affectionately photographed on various ride. 

Victoria Beckham embraced the holiday spirit on Saturday evening with a visit to Winter Wonderland in London's Hyde Park. 

The 49-year-old fashion designer was accompanied by her 12-year-old daughter, Harper, whom she affectionately photographed on various rides. 

Victoria opted for a casual look, sporting a black padded jacket paired with snug leggings that highlighted her slender figure.

Completing the understated ensemble, she added a Victoria Beckham cap, white socks, and comfortable trainers. 

The footballer David Beckham's wife styled her brunette locks in loose waves over her shoulders and chose a natural makeup look. Harper, dressed in a casual white hoodie, enthusiastically enjoyed the Christmas event's rides.

This outing followed Victoria's Instagram debut of her own £110 'My Dad Had A Rolls Royce' T-shirt on Friday, inspired by a viral moment from the Beckham documentary.