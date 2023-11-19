Harry, Meghan 'would fulfill' King Charles wish to be with grandchildren?

It has been reported earlier that King Charles wanted 'to spend more time with his grandchildren'

A new test for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

It has been reported earlier that King Charles wanted 'to spend more time with his grandchildren' and now it's time for Meghan and Harry to decide what they want to do as it is also believed by the insiders that they might consider an invitation to spend Christmas at Sandringham with King Charles and the rest of the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex, currently residing in California with Meghan and their two children, Archie 4, and Lilibet 2, reportedly had a phone call with King Charles on Tuesday to mark his father's 75th birthday.



Sources told The Times that the conversation could be a 'turning point' in the difficult relationship between the Sussexes and the King.

This has now been followed by suggestions that the couple would be willing to accept an invitation to spend the festive season in Britain. It was also suggested that they would be willing to accept an invitation to Balmoral, in Scotland, during the summer.

'I can't imagine the Sussexes would decline an invitation to spend time with His Majesty,' a source told the newspaper.

'As of yet, there have not been any invitations for the holidays.'

The thaw in their relationship comes after a source told the Mail on Sunday that King Charles wanted 'to spend more time with his grandchildren'.

It is understood that another phone call between the King and his son is planned for the coming week.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle last spent Christmas at Sandringham in 2018.