Sunday November 19, 2023
Netflix releases list for best TV shows, movies

By Christina Harrold
November 19, 2023
Netflix has released a full list of the Top 10 movies and TV shows that are currently trending, giving fans a long-awaited glimpse into what's popular on the platform.

The list features a range of genres, including family-friendly movies, animated films, and TV series.

In addition, it includes reality TV shows as well as historical and period pieces.

Check the Netflix's pick below:

TV Shows:

  • Matt Rife: Natural Selection
  • The Crown
  • Scott Pilgrim Takes Off
  • How to Become a Mob Boss
  • The First Wives Club
  • Escaping Twin Flames
  • All the Light We Cannot See
  • The Great British Bake Off
  • Selling Sunset
  • Criminal Code

Movies:

  • Best. Christmas. Ever!
  • Lone Survivor
  • The Killer
  • Harriet
  • Minions
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
  • A Nice Girl Like You
  • No Hard Feelings
  • Rustin
  • Believer 2