Netflix releases list for best TV shows, movies

Netflix has released a full list of the Top 10 movies and TV shows that are currently trending, giving fans a long-awaited glimpse into what's popular on the platform.



The list features a range of genres, including family-friendly movies, animated films, and TV series.

In addition, it includes reality TV shows as well as historical and period pieces.

Check the Netflix's pick below:

TV Shows:

Matt Rife: Natural Selection

The Crown

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

How to Become a Mob Boss

The First Wives Club

Escaping Twin Flames

All the Light We Cannot See

The Great British Bake Off

Selling Sunset

Criminal Code

Movies: