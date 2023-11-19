'Friends’ Susan actress Jessica Hecht reacts to Matthew Perry’s death

Matthew Perry passed away last month reportedly due to accidental drowning

Friends star Jessica Hecht is remembering her late co-star Matthew Perry after his shocking death last month.

Speaking to Page Six at the Manhattan Theatre Club’s 2023 Fall gala on Monday, Hecht, who plays Ross’ ex Carol’s wife, Susan, had nothing but love for Perry.

“He was so silly when he was young, and he was so easy to love,” she fondly reminisced.

The 57-year-old actress further commended Perry for his service towards people suffering from substance abuse, which he himself struggled with per his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

“[Perry] was kinder to other people [than himself], as many people who suffer from addiction and all of that – just desperate for other people to be relieved from the pain that they feel,” she expressed.

Hecht further recalled her favourite episode from the hit ‘90s sitcom: The One With the Breastmilk from the second episode of the second season.

“[Perry’s] was the silliest attempt to taste the breastmilk. I just remember how kind he was and how he tried to make everyone else at ease,” she fondly recalled.

News broke last month of the beloved actor’s shocking and untimely death at the age of 54.

Since then, all of the main five cast, as well as many other Friends cast members, paid their tribute to Perry.

“We were more than just castmates. We are a family,” Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt Leblanc wrote.