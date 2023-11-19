Inside Kate Middleton's secret trips to 'nourish her inner life'

Kate Middleton often makes solo visits to London art galleries

Kate Middleton has found a refreshing hobby to nourish her soul apart from fulfilling her royal duties.



Tina Brown, a royal author claimed that the Princess of Wales often made visits to London art galleries and museums without her husband Prince William.

The writer in her book The Palace Papers wrote that Kate cherished her private time, away from family and public eye, in order to "get herself fixed."

As per the above mentioned book, the mother-of-three who studied Art at the University of St Andrews in 2005, once spoke about her love for art at David Hockney exhibition at the Royal Academy.

Kate reportedly said, "I miss my history of art. It’s what I do to get my fix."

Moreover, the royal figure also kept herself engaged in several social work projects.

Recently, she delivered a thought provoking speech at the Shaping Us National Symposium on November 15, 2023.

The program was launched by Kate and The Royal Foundation in January, 2023 to highlight the importance of early childhood.

During her speech, Kate said that the campaign is not just about the youngest children in society, who are, by their very nature, vulnerable.

It is also about the many young people and adults who are suffering.

"Because if we can create a society which sees the child within every adult – and the adult within every child – we will finally start to change it for the better," she added.