50 Cent takes another jab at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs after Cassie lawsuit settlement

50 Cent has been open about his dislike of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs for years

50 Cent took another jab at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs after the latter settled his bombshell lawsuit

In a since-deleted Instagram post, the In Da Club rapper, 48, pointed out the implications of Diddy wasting no time to settle the disturbing lawsuit filed against him by his ex-girlfriend just a day after it surfaced and blew up.

“LOL [laughing emoji],” was his initial reaction to the news. “He paid that money real quick,” he noted.

“Should have done that before the sharks [shark emoji] saw the blood in the water [blood emoji],” the Grammy-award winning rapper expressed.

“And here they come in 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 every woman he put his hands on,” he concluded.

Born Curtis James Jackson III, 50 Cent’s words ended up foretelling multiple other women coming out with their experiences of abuse at the hands of the Revolt CEO, including fashion designer Kimora Lee Simmons and Gina Huynh, who claimed to have dated the music executive for five years.

The allegations continue to surface after Diddy settled the abuse lawsuit filed against him by his former long-term girlfriend, Cassie.

The settlement was reached just a day after the disturbing lawsuit first surfaced, in which Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura alleged decade-long physical, emotional, and sexual abuse inflicted on her by Diddy during their on-off relationship that finally ended in 2018.