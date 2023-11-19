Halle Bailey confronts fan pointing out her ‘pregnancy nose’

Halle Bailey has had enough of the relentless rumours of pregnancy with boyfriend DDG.

As fans keep the rumour mill churning by pointing out Bailey’s “pregnancy nose,” the young actress fired back on her social media, telling speculators to cut it out in a video posted to her Snapchat and Instagram stories.

“If I see one more person say something about my nose one more time, it’s gonna be hell to pay,” the Little Mermaid star warned.

“And you know why? ‘Cause I am black. I love my nose,” she explained. “What is you concerned about my nose for? Leave me the hell alone!” she implored.

Bailey, 23, first sparked pregnancy rumours with her boyfriend, rapper Darryl “DDG” Dwayne Granberry, 26, during one of his livestreams in August.

The next month, during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, an attendee told Page Six that Bailey, who was wearing a flowy dress, was taking some extra precautions.

“Halle stayed away from the pink carpet so she would not be photographed, and when she was inside, she was very mindful in the way she gave hugs, and who she gave them to,” they divulged.

The pair have continued to deny the rumours, with DDG even subtly shading trolls saying that Bailey is too good for a “bum” like him.

But fans were unconvinced, even trolling Bailey under her latest pregnancy nose story re-posted by The Shade Room.

“Her addressing the nose but not the pregnancy part tells me everything I need to know!” one fan wrote.

“She ain’t confirming or denying [laughing face emoji] Beyoncé taught her well lmao,” another quipped.

“By the sound of her labored breathing, that baby bout [sic] due,” a third noted.