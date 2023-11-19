Meghan Markle eyes Suits return with multi-million deal

Meghan Markle to become 'world's highest-paid actress' with TV comeback

Meghan Markle’s team is putting out all stops to secure her a multi-million-dollar deal to make her acting comeback.

According to the Daily Express, NBC Universal execs are willing to pay “whatever it takes” for the former actress to return for a new spin-off of her hit show Suits.

The wife of Prince Harry played the role of paralegal Rachel Zane in the fictional lawyer series. “She is the key player here and they’re ready to pay whatever it takes,” the insider alleged.

The Netflix series saw an unprecedented success following its addition on the streaming platform in June. It has since racked up 45.4 billion minutes of viewing time and has become America’s most downloaded show.

“It was always a show that enjoyed limited success but its rebirth on Netflix has propelled it into a whole new realm and a new spinoff can turn Meghan into one of the world’s highest-paid TV stars,” expressed the senior production source.

“She can now command many times that figure. But it will all come down to how much she wants to commit herself to a new series,” they continued.

“If she doesn’t have time to join her old cast-mates full time, she could be offered instead a string of very lucrative special guest appearances,” the source added.

A sequel to the show was confirmed by NBCUniversal, with the original Suits creator Aaron Korsch set to return.