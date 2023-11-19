Katrina Kaif details working with 'unpredictable' Salman Khan in 'Tiger 3'

Katrina Kaif talks about her 'incredible' equation with Salman Khan

Katrina Kaif recently opened up about her on-screen equation and working experience with Tiger 3 co-star Salman Khan.

In conversation with Zoom Entertainment, the B-town diva shared that Salman is quite unpredictable as an actor.

"He will change it every take. He will throw something else at you so you have to be fluid and that’s how our chemistry is when we are on set together. I read him and he reads me and we play off each other," the actress added.



Speaking of her "incredible" long-term friendship with Khan, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress shared that her pal has a very generous heart.

She further added that the reel-life couple has an incredible and very strong equation. Kaif continued, "it’s one with a lot of respect and admiration, which is very important."

Earlier, the actress also gave insight into her aspiring female spy character, Zoya, in the newly released movie.

As per Hindustan Times, Kaif said, "Zoya is the first female spy of the YRF Spy Universe and I’m very proud to have a character like her."

"She is fierce, she is courageous, she is all heart, she is loyal, she is protective, she is nurturing and above all she stands up for humanity, every single time," the Bang Bang actress continues.

Notably, Kaif and Khan starrer Tiger 3 is running successfully in cinemas.

The action thriller movie was directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner.