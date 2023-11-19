Nicole Kidman shares big news for ‘Big Little Lies’ season 3

‘Big Little Lies’ is based on the 2014 novel by Liane Moriarty.

Nicole Kidman announced some exciting news for Big Little Lies fans as a new season is in the works.

The Moulin Rouge, 56, appeared at a Ladies Professional Golf Association Q&A event during the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Florida.

“I loved Big Little Lies,” Kidman could be heard saying onstage, in a video shared by Deux Moi. “because it sort of came along at a time in my life when I had my children and I was thinking I was going to retire.”

They continued, “And then this situation came along, where Reese Witherspoon and I were able to produce that show and create that show. And then all of you watched it and made it a massive success.”

Kidman then dropped the big news, “And we will be bringing you a third one, just FYI.”

Fans of the show have long clamoured for an update on the show, which first premiered in 2017 as a limited series. The show is based on the 2014 novel by Liane Moriarty.

Apart from Kidman, the star-studded cast included Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley as high-powered yet troubled moms in Monterey, California.

After the show took home eight Emmy Awards for its first season, it then returned for season two in 2019, with Meryl Streep added to the cast.