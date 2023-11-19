Meghan Markle makes stern decision to prioritise her mental health

Meghan Markle is understood to be internally relieved over lack of prospect of reuniting with the estranged Royal Family for Christmas.
It comes after it was reported that Prince Harry has been feeling “homesick” and wants to return to the UK.
Speaking to The Mirror, relationship expert Louella Alderson reflected on the former actress’ thought process, expressing that her lack of motivation to go back to the UK stems from her treatment by the royals as well as the British media.
"She may see this as an opportunity to distance herself even further from them and focus on building a happy life with her family in America,” she explained.
“Meghan may feel relieved that she doesn't have to return to the UK any time soon and face the Royal Family.”
Anderson continued: "Regardless of her feelings, it's likely that she wants to prioritise her mental health and well-being, as well as the happiness of her family.
“For Meghan, this could mean keeping their distance for now and reconciling when all parties are ready for a genuine and positive reunion,” she added.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reprotedly been having marriage troubles due to money issues
Fans of ‘Big Little Lies’ have long clamoured for an update on the show, which also stars Reese Witherspoon,...
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and Cassie settled the lawsuit just a day after it surfaced
The wife of Prince William is set to lead the annual Christmas carol service this year
Kim Kardashian takes her daughters to a special night out
Gordon Ramsay and Tana made the announcement on Instagram as they shared heartwarming photos of their new son